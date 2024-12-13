Teens arrested in connection with shooting in Kyle

KYLE — The Kyle Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection to a shooting at a party in Kyle.

According to a news release, KPD responded to reports of shots fired on Nov. 26 at approximately 12:05 p.m. in the 400 block of Old Stagecoach Road. Initially, officers were unable to locate the shooter, but a thorough investigation of the scene allowed them to later identify suspects.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, officers responded to an unrelated call for deadly conduct, where ba...