Subscribe
Teens arrested in connection with shooting in Kyle
Kyle, News
Staff Report on December 13, 2024
Teens arrested in connection with shooting in Kyle

KYLE — The Kyle Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection to a shooting at a party in Kyle.

 

According to a news release, KPD responded to reports of shots fired on Nov. 26 at approximately 12:05 p.m. in the 400 block of Old Stagecoach Road. Initially, officers were unable to locate the shooter, but a thorough investigation of the scene allowed them to later identify suspects.

 

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, officers responded to an unrelated call for deadly conduct, where ba...

Most Read
November 2024 Election Coverage
Breaking News, Hays County, News
November 2024 Election Coverage
By Staff Report 
November 5, 2024
These are the unofficial Nov. 5 election results as of 11:13 p.m, with all 58 polling locations reporting. Results will remain unofficial until canvas...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.