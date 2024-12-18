DSISD appoints principal for new elementary school

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Steve Novickas, current Rooster Springs Elementary principal, has been named principal for Dripping Springs ISD’s Elementary #6, which will open for the 2025-26 school year.

Novickas is in his sixth year as the principal of Rooster Springs Elementary. Prior to his current stint, he assisted with the opening of DSISD’s second middle school, Sycamore Springs Middle School, where he served as an assistant principal for two years.

Before arriving in Dripping Springs, Novickas spent 10 years in the Cherry Creek School District in the Denver, Colorado, area, where he worked as the assistant principal for two elementary schools, one of which he helped to open. Before moving into campus leadership roles, he served as a teacher for seven years for Pine Ridge and Buffalo Trail elementary schools.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Novickas serve as the first principal for DSISD’s sixth elementary school,” said Superintendent Dr. Holly Morris-Kuentz. “His eight years of leadership experience in Dripping Springs ISD, as well as his multiple experiences with opening a school made him a front-runner for this position and we are excited to see him build this campus from the ground up.”

Elementary #6 is currently under construction off Mira Vista Drive in the Headwaters neighborhood. The campus will serve students in pre-K through the fifth grade and have a capacity for 850 students.

DSISD will immediately begin the process of identifying the next school leader for Rooster Springs Elementary.