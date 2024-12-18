Subscribe
DSISD appoints principal for new elementary school
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Pictured, Steve Novickas, who was recently appointed principal of DSISD’s Elementary #6 school. Novickas has a background in education, and has opened multiple schools, according to a press release from DSISD.
Education, News
Staff Report on December 18, 2024
DSISD appoints principal for new elementary school

DRIPPING SPRINGS  — Steve Novickas, current Rooster Springs Elementary principal, has been named principal for Dripping Springs ISD’s Elementary #6, which will open for the 2025-26 school year.

Novickas is in his sixth year as the principal of Rooster Springs Elementary. Prior to his current stint, he assisted with the opening of DSISD’s second middle school, Sycamore Springs Middle School, where he served as an assistant principal for two years.

Before arriving in Dripping Springs, Novickas spent 10 years in the Cherry Creek School District in the Denver, Colorado, area, where he worked as the assistant principal for two elementary schools, one of which he helped to open. Before moving into campus leadership roles, he served as a teacher for seven years for Pine Ridge and Buffalo Trail elementary schools.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Novickas serve as the first principal for DSISD’s sixth elementary school,” said Superintendent Dr. Holly Morris-Kuentz. “His eight years of leadership experience in Dripping Springs ISD, as well as his multiple experiences with opening a school made him a front-runner for this position and we are excited to see him build this campus from the ground up.”

Elementary #6 is currently under construction off Mira Vista Drive in the Headwaters neighborhood. The campus will serve students in pre-K through the fifth grade and have a capacity for 850 students.

DSISD will immediately begin the process of identifying the next school leader for Rooster Springs Elementary.

Pride Night at Dripping Springs Trail of Lights
Dripping Springs, News
Pride Night at Dripping Springs Trail of Lights
Dripping Springs Trail of Lights hosts a Pride Night to “celebrate pride, joy and the season of lights,” according to the Pride of Dripping Springs. T...
December 18, 2024
Blanco Vista Elf-ementary competes in run
Education, Hays County, Kyle, News
Blanco Vista Elf-ementary competes in run
Blanco Vista Elementary School students participated in the third annual Elf Run, where the top three girls and boys from each grade level were given ...
December 18, 2024
Hays High School Hawks get festive
Buda, Community, Education, Hays County, News
Hays High School Hawks get festive
Hays High School hosted multiple holiday events the past week for community members.
December 18, 2024
Most Read
Kyle man arrested for possession of psychedelic drugs
Breaking News, Kyle, Main, ...
Kyle man arrested for possession of psychedelic drugs
By Staff Report 
December 11, 2024
KYLE – Erich Spannhake, 38, of Kyle, was arrested Friday, Dec. 6 on multiple drug charges, including possession of approximately 14 pounds of psychede...
November 2024 Election Coverage
Breaking News, Hays County, News
November 2024 Election Coverage
By Staff Report 
November 5, 2024
These are the unofficial Nov. 5 election results as of 11:13 p.m, with all 58 polling locations reporting. Results will remain unofficial until canvas...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.