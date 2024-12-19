Subscribe
Kyle man arrested for stalking 13-year-old girl
The Kyle Police Department arrested Daniel Duran, 29, on Dec. 10 for allegedly stalking a 13-year-old girl at a local convenience store. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KPD)
Staff Report on December 19, 2024
KYLE – Daniel Duran, 29, of Kyle, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 10 for allegedly stalking a 13-year-old girl at a local convenience store.

According to video footage obtained by the Kyle Police Department, Duran is seen following the victim through the aisles of the store before exiting and waiting for her outside. Footage then shows him chasing the victim as she exited the store and attempted to run home, according to a news release.

At approximately 4 p.m., KPD received a report of the incident from the victim’s mother. Officers quickly located and apprehended the suspect.

“Child safety is our top priority,” said KPD Chief Jeff Barnett. “We encourage all parents and guardians to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. Together, we will keep the children of our community safe.”

Duran is currently being held at the Hays County Jail on charges of stalking and resisting arrest.

