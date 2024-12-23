Subscribe
Hays Caldwell Economic Development Partnership welcomes Ally Hoffman as keynote speaker for Economic Outlook 2025
Ally Hoffman, assistant vice president in banking supervision at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, will be the keynote speaker for the annual Hays Caldwell Economic Development Partnership Economic Outlook 2025.
By Lance Winter on December 23, 2024
SAN MARCOS — The Hays Caldwell Economic Development Partnership (HCEDP) is thrilled to announce Ally Hoffman, assistant vice president in banking supervision at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, as the keynote speaker for its annual Economic Outlook 2025.

With extensive experience in the financial sector, Hoffman brings insights into the evolving economic landscape. In her role at the Federal Reserve, she oversees the supervision of capital markets activities, monitors banking conditions within the Eleventh District and implements supervisory policies critical to maintaining financial stability. Since joining in 2019, Hoffman has held numerous leadership roles, contributing significantly to both the Dallas branch and the broader Federal Reserve System.

Most recently, Hoffman’s work focused on supervising novel activities within the financial sector. Her dedication and expertise earned her the prestigious William Taylor Award in 2023, presented by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. This honor represents the highest recognition within the Federal Reserve’s Banking Supervision division.

Hoffman’s career began at Ernst & Young, where she specialized in financial services and technology consulting. She also served as a lecturer at the Khoury College of Computer Sciences at Northeastern University. Her academic achievements include a bachelor of science from Boston University, an master of science from Northeastern University and a doctorate from Oklahoma State University.

In addition to Hoffman’s keynote address, HCEDP will host a panel of experts to discuss the region’s economic trajectory and key industry trends for 2025. The panel will be moderated by HCEDP President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Kamerlander and will feature: Tony Bennett, from Texas Association of Manufacturers, Gabriela Perdichizzi, from Texas Association of Business and Aaron Demerson, president and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation.

Panel discussion will include economic development issues in the 89th Regular Legislative Session.

The Economic Outlook 2025 aims to be an invaluable event for business leaders, policymakers and community members eager to understand and prepare for the opportunities and challenges ahead.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Texas State University Grand Ballroom.

For more information or to register for the event, visit bit.ly/3Pax6fv.

