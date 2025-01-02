Subscribe
North Hays County Fire Rescue responds to residential fire
Graphic by Barton Publications
Dripping Springs
Brittany Kelley on January 2, 2025
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Several fires occurred throughout the New Year’s celebration, including a residential structure in the 2400 block of Martin Road, Dripping Springs.

 

According to North Hays County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Scott Collard, the first call of 2025 was made at approximately 12:09 a.m. for the residential structure. North Hays Fire responded with 10 units and discovered the building to be “heavily invovled with the fire,” with all occupants exited.

 

The fire chief noted that there were no injuries to civilians or fire personnel, though the house was a total loss, leaving the residents displaced.

 

The Hays County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, said Collard.

 

Lake Travis Fire Rescue and the Buda Fire Department covered the district, as North Hays Fire worked the residential structure scene. While covering the area, the organizations responded to a medical emergency and a trash can fire.

 

 

