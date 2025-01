PHOTO COURTESY OF HCEDP HCEDP President/CEO Mike Kamerlander, left, president and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation Aaron Demerson, Tony Bennett from the Texas Association of Manufacturers, Gabriela Perdichizzi from the Texas Association of Business and Texas State University President Dr. Kelly Damphousse pose for a photo at the 2025 HCEDP Economic Outlook seminar.

Experts discuss economic growth in Texas