Johnson High School student selected as Texas All-State musician

BUDA — Cam Key, a member of the Moe & Gene Johnson High School Band will perform with the Texas All-State Band in San Antonio on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2025 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

Key was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region and Area levels, stated a news release. Key is a student of Kenneth Capshaw and plays at JHS under the direction of Joni Perez, who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 20,400-plus member organization headquartered in Austin. This is Key’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. Key is the child of Tyler Key and Sheila Cooksey.

High school students selected to perform in All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level; All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can achieve, the release stated.

Students are selected through a multi-level adjudication process that begins with about 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles.

TMEA sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part.

From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group.

Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.

Directed by nationally recognized conductors, All-State students participate in four days of rehearsals during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close.

For the All-State concert and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.