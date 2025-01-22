Subscribe
Johnson High School student selected as Texas All-State musician
Cam Key
Buda, Hays County, News
Staff Report on January 22, 2025
Johnson High School student selected as Texas All-State musician

BUDA — Cam Key, a member of the Moe & Gene Johnson High School Band will perform with the Texas All-State Band in San Antonio on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2025 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

Key was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region and Area levels, stated a news release. Key is a student of Kenneth Capshaw and plays at JHS under the direction of Joni Perez, who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 20,400-plus member organization headquartered in Austin. This is Key’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. Key is the child of Tyler Key and Sheila Cooksey.

High school students selected to perform in All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level; All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can achieve, the release stated.

Students are selected through a multi-level adjudication process that begins with about 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles.

TMEA sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part.

From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group.

Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.

Directed by nationally recognized conductors, All-State students participate in four days of rehearsals during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close.

For the All-State concert and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.

Wimberley ISD new committees underway
Community, Education, News, Wimberley
Wimberley ISD new committees underway
WIMBERLEY — Wimberley ISD now has two groups geared to create opportunities to hear the voice of the community more broadly. Following WISD’s adoption...
January 22, 2025
Most Read
Kyle man arrested for possession of psychedelic drugs
Breaking News, Kyle, Main, ...
Kyle man arrested for possession of psychedelic drugs
By Staff Report 
December 11, 2024
KYLE – Erich Spannhake, 38, of Kyle, was arrested Friday, Dec. 6 on multiple drug charges, including possession of approximately 14 pounds of psychede...
San Marcos man convicted of intoxication assault
Breaking News, Hays County, Main, ...
San Marcos man convicted of intoxication assault
By Staff Report 
January 3, 2025
SAN MARCOS – A Hays County man, Manuel Mendoza, Jr., 38, pleaded guilty to four counts of intoxication assault on Dec. 19 and was sentenced to 10 year...
Teens arrested in connection with shooting in Kyle
Kyle, News
Teens arrested in connection with shooting in Kyle
By Staff Report 
December 13, 2024
KYLE —  The Kyle Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection to a shooting at a party in Kyle. According to a news release, KPD respond...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.