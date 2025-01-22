Subscribe
There’re no days like snow days
Graphic by Barton Publications
Buda, Community, Dripping Springs, Hays County, Kyle, News, San Marcos, Wimberley
Staff Report on January 22, 2025
There’re no days like snow days

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • PHOTO COURTESY OF DARCY MCGILLICUDDY Pictured are the iconic red boots from “Footloose,” which students from Dripping Springs High School will be taking the stage for their adaptation of the musical on Jan. 23-27.

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

  • Reader Submitted Photo

    • 🞬
    Wimberley ISD new committees underway
    Community, Education, News, Wimberley
    Wimberley ISD new committees underway
    WIMBERLEY — Wimberley ISD now has two groups geared to create opportunities to hear the voice of the community more broadly. Following WISD’s adoption...
    January 22, 2025
    Most Read
    Kyle man arrested for possession of psychedelic drugs
    Breaking News, Kyle, Main, ...
    Kyle man arrested for possession of psychedelic drugs
    By Staff Report 
    December 11, 2024
    KYLE – Erich Spannhake, 38, of Kyle, was arrested Friday, Dec. 6 on multiple drug charges, including possession of approximately 14 pounds of psychede...
    San Marcos man convicted of intoxication assault
    Breaking News, Hays County, Main, ...
    San Marcos man convicted of intoxication assault
    By Staff Report 
    January 3, 2025
    SAN MARCOS – A Hays County man, Manuel Mendoza, Jr., 38, pleaded guilty to four counts of intoxication assault on Dec. 19 and was sentenced to 10 year...
    Teens arrested in connection with shooting in Kyle
    Kyle, News
    Teens arrested in connection with shooting in Kyle
    By Staff Report 
    December 13, 2024
    KYLE —  The Kyle Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection to a shooting at a party in Kyle. According to a news release, KPD respond...
    e-Edition
    e-Edition

    haysfreepress.com
    113 W. Center St.
    Kyle, Texas 78640
    Phone: 512-268-7862
    Email: news@haysfreepress.com

    Stay tuned with us

    Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.