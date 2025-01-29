Dripping Springs student named Texas All-State Musician

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Isabella Eleazar, a member of the Dripping Springs High School Chamber Choir, will perform with the Texas All-State Mixed Choir in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2025 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

Additionally, the TMEA All-State Mixed Choir has also been invited to perform at the National American Choral Directors Association Conference in Dallas, Texas, on March 22. The 2025 Texas All-State Large School Mixed Choir is one of only a few invited conference choirs performing at this prestigious event. Registrants from around the world are excited to attend the national conference and experience the artistry and musical excellence of the Texas All-State Large School Mixed Choir, a news release stated.

Eleazar was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at Region, Pre-Area and Area levels. She is a private voice student of Louise Avant and sings at DSHS under the direction of Courtney Aguilar, who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA), a 20,400+ member organization headquartered in Austin. This is Eleazar’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. She is the child of Maricel and Grant Eleazar.

High school students selected to perform in All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can achieve.

Students are selected through a multi-level adjudication process that begins with about 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles.

Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part.

From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group.

Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.

Directed by nationally recognized conductors, All-State students participate in four days of rehearsals during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close.

For the All-State concert and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.