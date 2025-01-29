Subscribe
Dripping Springs High School cuts loose in musical production of Footloose
PHOTO BY MIKEY BROWN Pictured, the students perform one of the dance numbers during the beginning of the musical. 
Dripping Springs, Education, News
Staff Report on January 29, 2025
Dripping Springs High School cuts loose in musical production of Footloose

The Dripping Springs High School theatre program presented its performance of Footloose the musical from Thursday, Jan. 23, through Monday, Jan. 27.

Most Read
Wimberley ISD addresses death of sophomore student
Breaking News, Main, News, ...
Wimberley ISD addresses death of sophomore student
By Staff Report 
January 29, 2025
WIMBERLEY -- In an email sent to families on Wednesday, Jan. 29, Wimberley ISD addressed the news of the death of a student. The email is as follows: ...
Kyle man arrested for possession of psychedelic drugs
Breaking News, Kyle, Main, ...
Kyle man arrested for possession of psychedelic drugs
By Staff Report 
December 11, 2024
KYLE – Erich Spannhake, 38, of Kyle, was arrested Friday, Dec. 6 on multiple drug charges, including possession of approximately 14 pounds of psychede...
Teens arrested in connection with shooting in Kyle
Kyle, News
Teens arrested in connection with shooting in Kyle
By Staff Report 
December 13, 2024
KYLE —  The Kyle Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection to a shooting at a party in Kyle. According to a news release, KPD respond...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.