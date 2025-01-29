Hays County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting incident involving Wimberley student

DRIFTWOOD — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting incident that took place at a Driftwood residence on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

At approximately 4:56 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call “reporting suspicious circumstances” on Canna Lily Circle in Driftwood. Upon arrival, deputies determined that there was a firearm discharged, striking a 16 year old, and, despite life-saving efforts, the female — who was later determined to be Wimberley High School sophomore student, McKenzie Duggar – succumbed to her injuries.

A 14-year-old male, who resided in the home, was taken into custody and transported to the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center.

On Jan. 29, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the manner of death to be homicide.

“The Hays County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family affected by this heartbreaking tragedy,” a HCSO news release stated. “We also wish to express our gratitude to all first responders who assisted at the scene.”

During this time, ministry leaders within the Wimberley community have partnered together to provide support services for anyone who needs them at the First Baptist Church worship center on Jan. 29 through 5:30 p.m.

Students are also encouraged to visit with Wimberley ISD counselors who are available “to provide a safe space at school for those who need it. We are grateful to our many community partners who are helping to assist with additional grief counseling services for our students and staff,” said WISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Bonewald in an email to parents on Jan. 29.

WISD also shared the following references that could be helpful for families:

Grief and Mental Health Support List: bit.ly/3WF2pn7

WISD Student Support Services Resource webpage: bit.ly/3WIaFm7

“This news can also have a profound impact on many of our families across the community. Please know that our counseling personnel are also available to talk with parents who may be looking for resources and guidance,” Bonewald said. “We are thankful to our Texan Family for navigating this difficult time with love and respect for [Duggar] and her family and friends. Our prayers are with the Duggar family and all those impacted by this tragic loss.”

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact investigators by emailing socid@hayscountytx.gov.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation and no further details have been released at this time. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.