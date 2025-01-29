North Hays County Fire responds to high-angle rescue in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS — At approximately 1:30pm, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, North Hays County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched for a high-angle rescue in the 600 block of Harmon Hills Cove in Dripping Springs. San Marcos Hays County EMS also responded with multiple units.

“Our first crew arrived and advised incoming units of an adult male who was stranded in a bucket truck, approximately 50 [feet] in the air, adjacent to a communications tower,” said Scott Collard, North Hays County Fire Rescue fire chief. “The worker advised that he was uninjured and indicated that his bucket truck had stopped working and he was unable to get down.”

The incident commander determined that the first due crew could handle the rescue and cancelled other responding units, according to North Hays County Fire Rescue.

North Hays County personnel utilized one of their 100-foot ladder trucks to safely remove the worker from the bucket and bring him down safely to the ground.