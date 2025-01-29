Subscribe
Wimberley ISD addresses death of sophomore student
Breaking News, Main, News, Wimberley
Staff Report on January 29, 2025
WIMBERLEY — In an email sent to families on Wednesday, Jan. 29, Wimberley ISD addressed the news of the death of a student.

The email is as follows:

Dear Texan Families, 

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the death of Wimberley High School sophomore student McKenzie Duggar.

In a community as close-knit as ours, this tragic loss can have a significant effect on many of our students. Our WISD Counseling staff are available to students and will continue to provide a safe space at school for those who need it. We are grateful to our many community partners who are helping to assist with additional grief counseling services for our students and staff.  

This news can also have a profound impact on many of our families across the community. Please know that our counseling personnel are also available to talk with parents who may be looking for resources and guidance. Additionally, local ministry leaders have teamed together to provide support services for anyone that needs them at the First Baptist Church worship center this afternoon from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Below are some references that might be helpful for your family:

  • Grief and Mental Health Support list 
  • More comprehensive lists are at the WISD Student Support Services Resource webpage

We are thankful to our Texan Family for navigating this difficult time with love and respect for McKenzie and her family and friends. Our prayers are with the Duggar family and all those impacted by this tragic loss.

Greg Bonewald
Superintendent
Wimberley ISD

There is no additional information at this time. The Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch will make updates to this post as they come in.

