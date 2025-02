CONTRIBUTED PHOTO The Dripping Springs Wild Game Dinner will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Dripping Springs Ranch Park & Event Center, located at 1042 Event Center Drive. Pictured, guests mingle at the 2024 event, where the organization raised approximately $120,000 during the course of the night.

Dripping Springs Wild Game Dinner raises funds for nonprofits