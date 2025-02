PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK Wimberley’s Dylan Watson (No. 8) launches the soccer ball into the net for the second of her three goals against Marble Falls in the team’s district opener last Friday night at Texan Stadium. Watson pulled off the hat-trick with her third goal with 24 seconds remaining in the game.

Hat-trick plus two for 5-0 win for Wimberley Lady Texans soccer