Hays CISD employee no longer with district, following student incident
Hays CISD
Staff Report on February 12, 2025
KYLE — According to a news release from Hays CISD, a district staff member is no longer employed, following an incident that occurred at the end of the school day Monday, Feb. 10.

During dismissal, a first-grade teacher at Pfluger Elementary School dragged a student by the arm from the gym to the hallway outside of it, as school prepared to release for the day. Other teachers who witnessed this notified campus administrations, who then contacted the Human Resources Department, read a news release.

The HR department had the teacher report to the district’s administration office Tuesday morning, where the teacher — who had been employed with Hays CISD since 2018 — resigned.

The district reported the incident to Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency.

“At no time and under no circumstances is it okay for an employee of our school district to treat a child in this manner. The actions of this teacher are completely unacceptable,” said Chief Communication Officer Tim Savoy. “Children are entrusted into our care by the thousands each day. We take that responsibility seriously and to heart and are deeply distressed by the incident that occurred Monday.”

