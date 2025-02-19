PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ Pictured is Dripping Springs High School freshman Isabel Crew, competeing in the wheelchair racing events. Isabel finished the 100-meter race with a time of 18.88, the 400-meter with a time of 1:12.81 and the 800-meter with a time of 2:16.53 at the 30th Annual Tiger Relays Feb. 15. She also competed in the shot put, with a throw of 13 feet, five inches. According to her father, Jason Crew, Isabel was born with Spina Bifida and she has been competing in para-athletics for four years. She is a member of the U.S. Paralympic Track & Field ('Emerging Team') and competed at last year's U.S. Paralympic Trials. She competes in the T54 classification which is a sport classification for disability athletics in the track and jump events.

Dripping Springs High School hosts Tiger Relays