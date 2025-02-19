Subscribe
Dripping Springs High School hosts Tiger Relays
PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ Pictured is Dripping Springs High School freshman Isabel Crew, competeing in the wheelchair racing events. Isabel finished the 100-meter race with a time of 18.88, the 400-meter with a time of 1:12.81 and the 800-meter with a time of 2:16.53 at the 30th Annual Tiger Relays Feb. 15. She also competed in the shot put, with a throw of 13 feet, five inches. According to her father, Jason Crew, Isabel was born with Spina Bifida and she has been competing in para-athletics for four years. She is a member of the U.S. Paralympic Track & Field ('Emerging Team') and competed at last year's U.S. Paralympic Trials. She competes in the T54 classification which is a sport classification for disability athletics in the track and jump events.
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
Staff Report on February 19, 2025
PEC selects students for D.C. trip
Buda, Business, Community, Hays County, News, Wimberley
JOHNSON CITY — For the past 59 years, Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) has participated in Youth Tour, which sends students on an all-expenses pa...
February 19, 2025
Hays County widens RM 3237 in Wimberley
Community, News, Wimberley
WIMBERLEY — Construction to widen RM 3237 in Wimberley at River Mountain Road and Camino De Rancho Road to add shoulders and accommodate new turn lane...
February 19, 2025
H-E-B looks to expand store in Dripping Springs
Business, Dripping Springs, Main, News
DRIPPING SPRINGS – To accommodate the growth in the community, H-E-B is looking at bringing a bigger store to Dripping Springs. H-E-B is seeking to de...
February 19, 2025
Hays CISD responds to impending school vouchers
Buda, Education, Hays County, Kyle, News
KYLE — School vouchers or Education Savings Accounts are moving closer to probable approval during the Texas 89th legislative session. On Feb. 5, the ...
February 19, 2025
