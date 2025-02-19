PHOTO COURTESY OF KENZIE CLARNO Jackson Shipley (31-2), center, a junior, won the gold medal in the 113-weight class in the championship match 7-3 over Cayden Campbell of Allen High School. Freshman Lucy Clarno (43-2), right, won the gold medal in the 120-weight class by defeating Mila Juarez of San Marcos High School with an 11-5 decision. Cole Sides, left, finished fifth place in the 126-weight class. Caleb Collins, not pictured, 175-weight class, also competed at the tournament for the Tigers.

Dripping Springs High School wrestlers earn gold at State