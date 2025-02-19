Hays County widens RM 3237 in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY — Construction to widen RM 3237 in Wimberley at River Mountain Road and Camino De Rancho Road to add shoulders and accommodate new turn lanes and to widen existing travel lanes on River Mountain Road and Camino De Rancho Road at RM 3237 within construction limits has begun.

“Investing in our transportation network is investing in the safety and well-being of the Hays County community,” said Hays County Precinct 3 Commissioner Morgan Hammer. “I applaud [the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT)] for their partnership in helping provide safer travel conditions and supporting the growing needs of our area.”

At the start of construction, the westbound (northern) travel lanes of RM 3237 at River Mountain Road at Camino De Rancho Road within construction limits will be closed to accommodate construction and traffic will be shifted to the eastbound (southern) lane, which will operate as a two-way road with one lane in each direction.

The intersection safety improvements, which have a construction value of $4.9 million, are funded by the 2016 Road Bond Program and TxDOT, according to Hays County.

The project team consists of: American Structurepoint Inc., design engineer; Dean Word Company, contractor; and TxDOT, construction engineering inspection services.

Construction is projected to be completed in the summer of 2025.