PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK Dripping Springs’ sophomore Addy Knapp winds up to deliver a pitch in the Wurstfest Tourney against Summer Creek in relief for Sadie Bradford. In the Lady Tigers final game of the tournament Feb. 13-15, Knapp pitched against Elgin to get the win with an 11-0 win in three innings.

Lady Dripping Springs Tigers win four of five in tournament