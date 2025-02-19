PEC selects students for D.C. trip

JOHNSON CITY — For the past 59 years, Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) has participated in Youth Tour, which sends students on an all-expenses paid trip to the United States capital. This year, PEC selected 10 students to represent the cooperative in Washington, D.C., where they will meet with lawmakers, visit historical sites and learn about U.S. history and government.

PEC selected its delegates from nearly 100 applicants, who will join other Texas delegates and students from across the country, selected to represent their electric cooperative. The trip will take place this summer from June 15-23.

As part of the competition, students completed a short-answer response, provided a resume and an adult reference. Those with the highest scores in the application process were invited in for interviews, where the final delegates were selected.

“The students of today are the leaders of tomorrow,” said PEC Community Outreach Specialist Mikayla Herron. “If we can inspire even one of our delegates to seek out a career in government or public service, then we are honored to provide this opportunity to help build our communities’ bright young leaders.”

Former-president Lyndon B. Johnson developed the idea for Youth Tour in 1957 and was passionate about providing opportunities for young students to learn about U.S. government and public service firsthand. Johnson also played an important role in forming PEC and bringing electricity to the Texas Hill Country.

This year’s PEC’s Youth Tour delegates include:

Addison Allen: Senior, Lyndon B. Johnson High School — Johnson City ISD

Senior class president and treasurer of the National Honor Society, Allen is also involved in various volunteer programs in her church and community.

Avery Auditore: Junior, Jack C. Hays High School — Hays CISD

Auditore is the Vice President of Finance for Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA). She is also a committee chair for student council and is part of the yearbook staff.

Arjun Bhardwaj: Senior, Westwood High School — Round Rock ISD

While he loves playing basketball and coaching younger kids, Bhardwaj also has a passion for music. He not only plays guitar but is also a drummer in a band.

Gabriela Correa: Junior, Lehman High School — Hays CISD

The current valedictorian of her class, Correa is a member of the varsity soccer and cross country teams. She is also active in clubs including Sports Statistics, Women in STEM and more.

Yash Lalwani: Junior, Leander High School— Leander ISD

Lalwani participates in Future Healthcare Professionals, HOSA, as well as Distributive Education Clubs of America, DECA. Additionally, he serves his school as a TEDx organizer and host.

Nikhitha Nimma: Junior, Vista Ridge High School — Leander ISD

A junior at Vista Ridge High School, Nimma is an avid participant of both DECA and theater. She also loves painting and playing board games.

Neha Reddy: Junior at Westwood High School – Round Rock ISD

Captain of the debate team, Reddy also competes in DECA. She is committed to volunteering and is currently interning with a nonprofit.

Gage Trudeau: Senior, Wimberley High School — Wimberley ISD

Trudeau is president of his class and captain of the speech and debate team. He loves to read, write and try new things.

Vanessa Valle: Sophomore, Lake Travis High School — Lake Travis ISD

A member of the school’s varsity swim team, Valle has a passion for international relations and is also a juror for Lakeway’s Teen Court Program.

Sophia Vitela: Senior, Wimberley High School — Wimberley ISD

Vitela is captain of the debate team, member of the student council and represents Central Texas as a Keep Texas Beautiful youth ambassador.

Applications for next year’s Youth Tour will open in the fall. For more information about the program, visit www.mypec.com/youth-tour.