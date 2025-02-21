Deceased wild bird tests positive for avian bird flu in Hays County

SAN MARCOS – A dead wild bird from the northwestern area of Hays County has tested positive for avian bird flu, according to the the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Avian influenza (commonly known as “bird flu”) is a disease that typically affects wild birds, especially waterfowl and domestic poultry, stated a Hays County news release. Human bird flu infections are uncommon; however, as of Feb. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 70 total cases nationwide, with one death being reported.

The risk for the general public continues to remain low. At this time, there is no known person-to-person spread.

Hays County Health Department advises that those who work with wild birds, poultry, or dairy cows – or have direct contact during recreational exposure to these animals – are at a greater risk for contracting bird flu if exposed to a sick or infected animal.

The CDC recommends avoiding sources of exposure, including direct contact with wild birds and other animals, as the best way to protect yourself and others from bird flu.

Wild animals could potentially be infected with bird flu or other pathogens. Tips to avoid exposure include:

• Do not touch sick or dead animals or their droppings, and do not bring sick wild animals into the home.

• Keep pets away from sick or dead animals and their feces.

• Avoid uncooked food products such as unpasteurized raw milk or cheeses.

• Individuals who may experience illness after contact with sick or dead birds should contact their healthcare provider for evaluation.

“[Hays County] Health Department staff will continue to monitor the development of bird flu in Hays County in coordination with DSHS and the CDC,” said Health Department Manager Matthew Gonzales in the release. “The health department wants to assure the public the threat and risk continue to remain low for human transmission within the community.”