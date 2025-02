Dan Fitzpatrick, an author and U.S. Army veteran, speaks at the “Miracle Moment” at the Wimberley Village Library Feb. 24, an event that was planned by Alexis Pointe Senior Living. The community presented Fitzpatrick, an author of 15 books, with several of his books, as many are no longer available. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Wimberley veteran, author surprised with books and library signing