Dripping Springs High School art students advance to state competition

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Nine art pieces designed by Dripping Springs High School students have advanced to the State Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE) after earning top honors at the Region 13 South competition at Canyon Lake High School.

Advancing to state are: Raine Anderson, with “Capture the Sea;” Audrey Avery, with “Inner Vision;” Leela Bertram, with “In the Name of Progress;” Dakota Brink, with “MossGrove Amphitheater;” Bristol Clark, with “Golden Sky;” Lauren Jennings, with “Amazing Musicians;” Jo Ryza, with “Fate is my Tragedy;” London Snyder, with “Mother Nature;” and Lucy Timmins, with “And Many More!”

Avery, Jennings and Timmins also advanced to the state competition in 2024.

The State VASE will be held Saturday, April 26, at San Marcos High School.