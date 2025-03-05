Subscribe
Dripping Springs High School art students advance to state competition
Logo by Dripping Springs ISD Graphic by Barton Publications
Dripping Springs, Education, News
Staff Report on March 5, 2025
Dripping Springs High School art students advance to state competition

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Nine art pieces designed by Dripping Springs High School students have advanced to the State Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE) after earning top honors at the Region 13 South competition at Canyon Lake High School.

Advancing to state are: Raine Anderson, with “Capture the Sea;” Audrey Avery, with “Inner Vision;” Leela Bertram, with “In the Name of Progress;” Dakota Brink, with “MossGrove Amphitheater;” Bristol Clark, with “Golden Sky;” Lauren Jennings, with “Amazing Musicians;” Jo Ryza, with “Fate is my Tragedy;” London Snyder, with “Mother Nature;” and Lucy Timmins, with “And Many More!”

Avery, Jennings and Timmins also advanced to the state competition in 2024.

The State VASE will be held Saturday, April 26, at San Marcos High School.

Wimberley ISD puts $135M bond on May 2025 ballot
Education, Main, News, Wimberley
Wimberley ISD puts $135M bond on May 2025 ballot
WIMBERLEY  — In the last 24 years, Wimberley ISD’s student enrollment has grown by 68%. To accommodate that growth within the school district, WISD vo...
March 5, 2025
Dripping Springs Friendship Club creates community
Community, Dripping Springs, Main, News
Dripping Springs Friendship Club creates community
DRIPPING SPRINGS  – The Dripping Springs Friendship Club was started in 2015 by Leah Rummel, with the purpose of creating a way to involve young adult...
March 5, 2025
SCHOOL DISTRICT BRIEFS
Education, Hays County, News
SCHOOL DISTRICT BRIEFS
Hays CISD Board of Trustees approve resolution The Hays CISD Board of Trustees discussed a board resolution for the Reaffirmation of the Admission, Sa...
March 5, 2025
Most Read
Wimberley ISD addresses death of sophomore student
Breaking News, Main, News, ...
Wimberley ISD addresses death of sophomore student
By Staff Report 
January 29, 2025
Note: This story has been reposted with additional information. For the most current information, visit https://www.haysfreepress.com/2025/01/29/hays-...
Car crashes into Koy restaurant
Breaking News, Kyle, Main, ...
Car crashes into Koy restaurant
By Brittany Kelley 
March 4, 2025
KYLE — A Hyundai Tucson crashed into Koy Chinese & Sushi in Kyle at approximately 2:30 p.m. March 4. According to Cpl. Owens of the Kyle Police Depart...
Widow of man killed in car accident shares story
Kyle, Main, News
Widow of man killed in car accident shares story
By Mikey Brown 
February 26, 2025
KYLE — On Thursday, June 6, 2024, 52-year-old Timothy Wray was involved in a three car accident on IH-35 in Kyle, which resulted in his death. Nearly ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.