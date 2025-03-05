Subscribe
Dripping Springs High School pianists advance to UIL State Solo and Ensemble contest
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Dripping Springs High School student pianists Abir Kulkarni, right, and Annie Reale advanced to the UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest.
Dripping Springs, Education, News
Staff Report on March 5, 2025
Dripping Springs High School pianists advance to UIL State Solo and Ensemble contest

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Dripping Springs High School Tiger Orchestra pianists Abir Kulkarni and Annie Reale advanced to the University Interscholastic League (UIL) State Solo and Ensemble Contest after memorizing Class I solos and earning a Division I rating at the Region 18 Solo and Ensemble Contest.

The pair join Christian Johnson (Violin, Solo), Alexander Johnson (Cello, Solo), Sophia Kerr (Violin, Ensemble), William Reale (Violin, Ensemble) and Emilia Trevino-Hernandez (Cello, Solo) as state solo and ensemble qualifiers.

Reale also qualified for state on the piano in an ensemble.

The UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest will be held on the University of Texas at Austin campus in late May.

