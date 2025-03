PHOTO BY DANIELLA MORENO Drew Taylor (No. 1) dribbles around the opposing team. The Lady Jags went on to tie Canyon High School 2-2 in a Feb. 25 game. The team will host Clemens High School at press time Tuesday, March 4, before heading to East Central High School Friday, March 7.

Lady Jaguars shutout San Marcos Rattlers The Johnson High School girls soccer team (7-3-5 overall, 5-2-1 district) hosted the San Marcos High School Rattlers (10-7-1 overall, 5-4 district) in a district matchup Monday, Feb. 24, which resulted in a 4-0 win for the Jaguars, putting the team in second place in district. ...