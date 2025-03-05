SCHOOL DISTRICT BRIEFS

Hays CISD Board of Trustees approve resolution

The Hays CISD Board of Trustees discussed a board resolution for the Reaffirmation of the Admission, Safety and Privacy of Students during its Feb. 24 meeting.

This resolution reaffirmed the status of schools as “protected areas,” as well as restating the mission to make sure that “all Texas children have access to a quality education that enables them to achieve their full potential and fully participate now and in the future in the social, economic and educational opportunities in our state and nation.”

“I’m 100% in support of this resolution,” said trustee Johnny Flores. “I think it’s important to just kind of acknowledge the anxieties that some Hays CISD families have felt in regards to immigration recently and it’s also important to acknowledge that these kids attend our campuses, they play on our teams, they’re in our clubs, they win awards; they make Hays CISD the special place that it is. To me, it’s important that they know that all kids are welcome in Hays CISD and all kids are valued in Hays CISD and we educate these children not out of obligation, but because it is our mission to do so.”

“We love all children in the district, regardless of what their status is. We do not care, we love them, we educate them. That’s what we do,” said trustee Courtney Runkle. “As a board member, one thing that I’ve always stated is that I’ve wanted to be very careful about bringing politics into our school, especially our school board and so, what I’ll say is that there’s so much going on in this political climate right now as it relates to kids in our school district … I want to say that we’re going to do what we do every single day as board members and as parents and as people that live in this community; We’re going to love on our kids, we’re going to love on our staff and we’re going to support our campuses in every way that [we] possibly can … This is an incredibly difficult situation to be put in as a board member, where we have to even address immigration and [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]. It’s pathetic that the state of Texas has put us in this situation.”

The resolution was approved 7-0.

Hays CISD Spelling Bee

Barton Middle School eighth-grader Gavin Graham finished in first place at the 2025 Hays CISD Spelling Bee Thursday, Feb. 27, after correctly spelling “manuscript” in the 11th round of the competition.

First-grader Amanag Haydory from Pfluger Elementary School achieved second place, while in third place was second-grader Troy Jasso from Science Hall Elementary School.

Hays CISD theatre programs nominated for awards

Two Hays CISD theatre programs received nominations for the Heller Awards for Young Artists.

Emily Balderaz of Lehman High School and Annie Mawson of Hays High School were both nominated for Lead Performer Female. Hays High School was also nominated for Best Choreography for Chicago.

The award ceremony will take place April 16 at the Long Center in Austin.

Elm Grove achieves Legacy Status

Elm Grove Elementary School achieved Legacy Status in the Leader in Me program.

The Leader in Me program is a school-wide program that promotes leadership qualities in every student. After starting in the Leader in Me program in 2011, Elm Grove is now the third school in Texas to earn Legacy Status.