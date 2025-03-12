Dripping Springs Chamber celebrates Stars

PHOTO BY LANCE WINTER Pictured, Jill Parsons and Jorge Valdespino, board members for PAWS Shelter of Central Texas, accept the 2025 Non-Profit of the Year award on behalf of the organization. According to the Dripping Springs Chamber, “No-kill shelter PAWS is an organization whose dedication, compassion, and commitment to saving animals is truly inspirational.”

PHOTO BY LANCE WINTER Fabienne Bollom, who is the owner of Rolling in Thyme and Dough, received the 2025 Businessperson of the Year award

PHOTO BY LANCE WINTER Breca Tracy, left, and Chae and Monya Tracy, co-owners of REGENERATE—a go-to business for wellness and aesthetics—received the business’s award for Outstanding Customer Service.

PHOTO BY LANCE WINTER Driftwood Axe House + Sports Bar was chosen as the 2025 Up & Coming Business of the Year. Pictured, owner Orit Mann poses with the award. According to the chamber, Mann has "established her business as a great place to have fun with friends and family, or to host corporate and social events.”

PHOTO BY LANCE WINTER 12 Fox Brewing owner Joe Hogge was named the 2025 Hometown Hero for his creation of "Fireside Chats" to foster a supportive, life-saving resource for veterans and first responders.

PHOTO BY LANCE WINTER Travis and Tamra Tindol, owners of Hays City Store, accept the award for the 2025 Business of the Year. The restaurant is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, which is "a testament to the well-run, community destination in Driftwood, "according to the chamber.

PHOTO BY LANCE WINTER Angie Hendricks of Dripping Springs Neighbors Magazine was named the 2025 Chamber Ambassador of the Year for her “commitment & welcoming attitude at events and while interacting with area businesses.”

