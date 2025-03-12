Dripping Springs Chamber celebrates Stars

Dripping Springs, Education, News
DRIPPING SPRINGS – The Dripping Springs High School choir qualified 11 students for the University Interscholastic League (UIL) State Solo and Ensembl...
March 12, 2025
DRIPPING SPRINGS – Following a hearing Feb. 18, Dripping Springs City Council partially upheld a takings assessment March 4 related to the Hardy Tract...
March 12, 2025
Pictured are individuals who were the first women to serve in their respective positions in Hays County after the commissioners court approved a procl...
March 12, 2025
WIMBERLEY — A future Blue Hole Nature Center is in the works in the city of Wimberley. Hays County has executed a diligence funding agreement with the...
March 12, 2025
DRIPPING SPRINGS – A three-car collision left a 79-year-old woman dead March 1. At approximately 6:45 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS...
March 12, 2025
On Friday, March 7, the new Christian Brothers Automotive shop, located at 100 Canyonwood Drive in Dripping Springs, and the Dripping Springs Chamber ...
March 12, 2025
By Staff Report
January 29, 2025
DRIFTWOOD — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting incident that took place at a Driftwood residence on Tuesday, Jan. 28. ...
By Staff Report
January 29, 2025
Note: This story has been reposted with additional information. For the most current information, visit https://www.haysfreepress.com/2025/01/29/hays-...
By Brittany Kelley
March 4, 2025
UPDATE: As of March 5, Koy Chinese & Sushi is back to normal operating hours and procedures, including taking dine-in, delivery and takeout orders. KY...
By Staff Report
February 12, 2025
KYLE — According to a news release from Hays CISD, a district staff member is no longer employed, following an incident that occurred at the end of th...
By Mikey Brown
February 26, 2025
KYLE — On Thursday, June 6, 2024, 52-year-old Timothy Wray was involved in a three car accident on IH-35 in Kyle, which resulted in his death. Nearly ...