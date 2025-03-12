Subscribe
DSHS choir students advance to state solo and ensemble contest
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Pictured, 11 students from the Dripping Springs High School choir qualified for the University Interscholastic League (UIL) State Solo and Ensemble Contest. The UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest will be held at the University of Texas at Austin in May.
March 12, 2025
DSHS choir students advance to state solo and ensemble contest

DRIPPING SPRINGS – The Dripping Springs High School choir qualified 11 students for the University Interscholastic League (UIL) State Solo and Ensemble Contest after receiving top ratings at the Region 18 Contest at Hays High School in Buda.

Students performing Class I solos by memory and earning a Division I rating advanced to state.

Soloists representing Dripping Springs at the state contest will be Alaina Atkins, Grover Bendall, Alexandra Bentz, Kirby Brandon, Taylor Heenan and Preston LeBas. A pair of ensembles also advanced to state, including the treble ensemble composed of Megan Aldridge, Ava Azua and Brandon and the tenor-bass ensemble of LeBas, Blaine Lovett, Charles Schubert and Luke Voss.

The UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest will be held on the University of Texas at Austin campus in late May.

