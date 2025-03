PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER H-E-B’s plans to bring a larger store to the city of Dripping Springs are moving forward, following approval of a variance request and a zoning amendment March 4. The specific timeline of the project is not yet known, but is expected to begin construction a few years down the line. Pictured is the H-E-B in Dripping Springs, located at 598 East US 290.

H-E-B to expand in Dripping Springs to accommodate more customers “It's very crowded. The parking lot is very crowded. The store is very crowded all the time.”