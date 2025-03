Kyle older adults join Mardi Gras Bus Crawl

Pictured, local senior residents of the Kyle area pose in front of a bus decorated by Hays High School students for the first Mardi Gras Bus Crawl March 4. The bus made stops at Legend Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Hays High School, PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Kyle and The Philomena Senior Assisted Living and Care before bringing everyone back to the Kyle Area Senior Zone.