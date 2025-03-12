Three-car collision leaves one dead

DRIPPING SPRINGS – A three-car collision left a 79-year-old woman dead March 1.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a three-vehicle crash on RM 12 in the parking lot of Mercer Hall in Dripping Springs.

A 2017 Volvo was traveling southbound on RM 12, said DPS, when a vehicle in front of it slowed down, causing the Volvo to serve. It was then that it crossed into the northbound lane, where it left the roadway, continued through the ditch, became airborne and landed in the parking lot of Mercer Hall, striking a 2014 Ford Focus.

The impact caused the Ford Focus to spin and collide with a 2024 Subaru CrossTrek, which was parked in the lot.

Ellen Ann Roth of Dripping Springs, the driver of the Ford Focus, was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, DPS said.

This investigation is ongoing.