Kyle Police investigate fatal crash on IH-35 near Yarrington Road
Staff Report on March 18, 2025
KYLE The Kyle Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that occurred at approximately 2 a.m. March 18 on southbound IH-35 near Yarrington Road.

Flavia Arzate Gomez, a 50-year-old woman from Austin, had pulled over on the shoulder of the highway to fix a tarp on her vehicle. While she was stopped, 21-year-old Gabriella Saurette, of San Marcos, struck Gomez with her vehicle, KPD stated in a news release. Gomez was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Beth Smith.

Upon arrival, Kyle Police officers observed signs of impairment from Saurette. She admitted to coming from 6th Street in Austin and consuming alcohol prior to the crash. Based on evidence of intoxication, Saurette was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing. The Kyle Police Department Crash Team is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 512-268-3232 or submit an anonymous tip to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app on smartphones.

