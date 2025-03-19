Dripping Springs High School debate team places second at Texas Forensic Association state tournament

FULSHEAR — The Dripping Springs High School World Schools Debate team of Liam Ianiro, Will McAdams and Zoey Parks placed second at the Texas Forensic Association (TFA) State Tournament Saturday, March 8 in Fulshear, Texas.

The trio, named Dripping Springs Gold, compiled a 10-1 tournament record, while narrowly falling in the final round to reigning champions, Flower Mound High School, by a 2-1 decision.

Dripping Springs High School also saw success in the speech events, with Evie Grimm and Claire Unger advancing to the quarterfinals for the second time. Audrey Staker earned quarterfinalist honors in informative speaking for the second consecutive year, while Anvika Jain made a strong debut at the state level, securing a quarterfinal finish in Program Oral Interpretation.

The speech and debate program qualified a total of 19 students for the 2025 TFA State Tournament, tying a school record from 2023. In order to qualify, students must earn at least 12 points throughout the competition season by placing at TFA qualifying tournaments.