Dripping Springs High School DECA students advance to International Career Development Conference
PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD Members of the Dripping Springs High School DECA team pose at the State Career Development Conference in Dallas.
Staff Report on March 19, 2025
DALLAS  — Four Dripping Springs High School Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) students advanced to the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) after competing at the State Career Development Conference in Dallas March 6-8.

Qualifying for the ICDC are freshman Faith Hyde — principles of hospitality and tourism — and juniors Jack McClure — school-based enterprise — Bella Rose -restaurant and food service management series — and Audrey Ward — human resources management series. Both McClure and Rose also advanced to the ICDC in 2024.

In addition, five Dripping Springs High School students were named state finalists in their respective events, including sophomore Hima Katta — principles of Finance,  juniors Chase Evans and Jack Kroll — sports & entertainment marketing team decision making — and seniors Sophia Kerr — career development project — and Emily McKey — quick serve restaurant management series.

The International Career Development Conference will be held April 25-30 in Orlando, Florida.

