PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ Dripping Springs High School Tiger Wyatt Clark teamed up with Grover Bendall and lost in a close three-set match against Westlake High School's top doubles team of Eli Parsons and Haroon Sajid. The scores in the championship match were 6-3, 5-7 and 10-6.

Wimberley, Dripping Springs high school tennis tournaments are underway