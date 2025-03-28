Law enforcement to conduct training at Wimberley’s Texan Academy, Scudder Primary School on March 29

WIMBERLEY — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office training academy will be conducting an Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) for a group of first responders at the Texan Academy/Scudder Primary School campus, located at 400 Green Acres Dr., Wimberley, Saturday, March 29.

Wimberley ISD shared the following to families in an email Friday, March 28:

“A large number of first responder personnel are expected to be at the campus for the training on Saturday. To avoid potential concern, we want you to know that people in the area might hear simulated sounds of gunfire (blanks only) and possibly loud voices because of the active major event scenarios associated with the training.

Wimberley ISD appreciates the ongoing collaborative relationships with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Wimberley Fire and Rescue, and Wimberley EMS. Providing space for ALERRT and other first responder trainings and drills at our school district facilities helps build this mutual working relationship and allows opportunities for our local first responders to increase familiarity with our school buildings.”

The Wimberley Emergency Preparedness Fair will also be held this Saturday, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Wimberley VFW Fairgrounds. For more information on this event, visit www.visitwimberleytx.org/events/4th-annual-emergency-preparedness-fair.