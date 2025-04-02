Subscribe
Dripping Springs Elementary student advances to National Parent Teacher Association Reflections contest
PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD Fourth-grader Elisa Acosta was selected as a finalist in the National Parent Teacher Association Reflections Program with her music composition piece, “Perfectly Imperfect.” The results for the national contest will be announced May 1.
Community, Dripping Springs, Education, News
Staff Report on April 2, 2025
Dripping Springs Elementary student advances to National Parent Teacher Association Reflections contest

DRIPPING SPRINGS  — Dripping Springs Elementary fourth-grader Elise Acosta has been selected as a finalist in the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Reflections Program after earning an Overall Award of Excellence from the Texas PTA for her music composition piece, “Perfectly Imperfect.”

Acosta is the fourth Dripping Springs ISD student, and the first since 2017, to advance to the National PTA Reflections Contest.

The National PTA Reflections Program encourages students of all ages and abilities to submit original works of art in the medium of their choice, reflecting on a specific theme. This year’s theme was “accepting imperfection.” Student work is submitted in one of six categories and evaluated based on artistic merit, creativity, mastery of the medium and interpretation of the theme. Overall Award of Excellence recipients at the state level advance to the national level for judging, with results announced May 1.

Acosta will also be recognized at the Texas PTA Reflections Awards Ceremony Saturday, May 3, at St. Edward’s University in Austin.

Kites soar at Dripping Springs Kite Festival
Classifieds, Dripping Springs, News
Kites soar at Dripping Springs Kite Festival
Above, families congregated at Dripping Springs Founders Memorial Park Saturday, March 29, to fly kites at the inaugural Dripping Springs Kite Festiva...
April 2, 2025
Most Read
Car crashes into Koy restaurant
Breaking News, Kyle, Main, ...
Car crashes into Koy restaurant
By Brittany Kelley 
March 4, 2025
UPDATE: As of March 5, Koy Chinese & Sushi is back to normal operating hours and procedures, including taking dine-in, delivery and takeout orders. KY...
Widow of man killed in car accident shares story
Kyle, Main, News
Widow of man killed in car accident shares story
By Mikey Brown 
February 26, 2025
KYLE — On Thursday, June 6, 2024, 52-year-old Timothy Wray was involved in a three car accident on IH-35 in Kyle, which resulted in his death. Nearly ...
Hays CISD bus driver flees after collision
Kyle, Main, News
Hays CISD bus driver flees after collision
By Brittany Kelley 
March 5, 2025
KYLE — A Hays CISD school bus collided with a vehicle Jan. 13 and continued to drive away following the incident, according to the Hays County Sheriff...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.