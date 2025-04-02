Dripping Springs Elementary student advances to National Parent Teacher Association Reflections contest

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs Elementary fourth-grader Elise Acosta has been selected as a finalist in the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Reflections Program after earning an Overall Award of Excellence from the Texas PTA for her music composition piece, “Perfectly Imperfect.”

Acosta is the fourth Dripping Springs ISD student, and the first since 2017, to advance to the National PTA Reflections Contest.

The National PTA Reflections Program encourages students of all ages and abilities to submit original works of art in the medium of their choice, reflecting on a specific theme. This year’s theme was “accepting imperfection.” Student work is submitted in one of six categories and evaluated based on artistic merit, creativity, mastery of the medium and interpretation of the theme. Overall Award of Excellence recipients at the state level advance to the national level for judging, with results announced May 1.

Acosta will also be recognized at the Texas PTA Reflections Awards Ceremony Saturday, May 3, at St. Edward’s University in Austin.