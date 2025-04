PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ The Dripping Springs Tigers baseball team swarms Jason Steele (No. 15), who hit a single with bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning in the March 28 game against the Bowie Bulldogs, leading them to secure the 2-1 win. The Tigers will next travel to Lake Travis High School at 7:30 p.m. April 4.

Dripping Springs Tigers baseball sweeps Bowie Bulldogs