The Dripping Springs junior varsity Dazzlers dance team was named National Champions in the Large Team Division at the 2025 Crowdpleasers National Showcase in Galveston March 28-30, while also taking home first place in jazz, pom and contemporary dances. Pictured, the team poses on a beach in Galveston. PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD

Dripping Springs High School dance teams capture national titles