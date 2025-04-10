Subscribe
Hays County Sheriff’s Office makes narcotics arrest in Driftwood
Raymond Hartoin
Hays County, News, Wimberley
Staff Report on April 10, 2025
Hays County Sheriff’s Office makes narcotics arrest in Driftwood

DRIFTWOOD — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office Repeat Offender Program (ROP) Unit launched a narcotics investigation targeting Raymond Hartoin, 37, of Wimberley and Driftwood in April 2025, according to a news release.

The ROP Unit, assisted by the HCSO Drone Unit, Interdiction Unit and patrol deputies, executed an arrest warrant and a narcotics search warrant at a resident on Brownson Lane in Driftwood April 8. According to the news release, significant quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, THC, marijuana and U.S. currency were seized. Additionally, multiple firearms and ammunition were confiscated, including two stolen firearms — one that was reported out of Hays County and one from Georgetown.

Hartoin was booked into the Hays County Jail on an unrelated warrant, said the news release, along with ten counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm. His bonds are set at $254,000.

This is an ongoing investigation. Community members with additional information are encouraged to contact HCSO at 512-393-7800 or submit tips anonymously through Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS or online at www.P3tips.com.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office is now “ONAIR”
Hays County, Main, News, San Marcos
Hays County Sheriff’s Office is now “ONAIR”
SAN MARCOS — As podcasts become a more popular choice of entertainment in society, law enforcement personnel have begun to join the movement, includin...
March 19, 2025
Most Read
Car crashes into Koy restaurant
Breaking News, Kyle, Main, ...
Car crashes into Koy restaurant
By Brittany Kelley 
March 4, 2025
UPDATE: As of March 5, Koy Chinese & Sushi is back to normal operating hours and procedures, including taking dine-in, delivery and takeout orders. KY...
Widow of man killed in car accident shares story
Kyle, Main, News
Widow of man killed in car accident shares story
By Mikey Brown 
February 26, 2025
KYLE — On Thursday, June 6, 2024, 52-year-old Timothy Wray was involved in a three car accident on IH-35 in Kyle, which resulted in his death. Nearly ...
Hays CISD bus driver flees after collision
Kyle, Main, News
Hays CISD bus driver flees after collision
By Brittany Kelley 
March 5, 2025
KYLE — A Hays CISD school bus collided with a vehicle Jan. 13 and continued to drive away following the incident, according to the Hays County Sheriff...
Main Buda fire station construction halted
Buda, Community, Hays County, ...
Main Buda fire station construction halted
By Brittany Kelley 
March 12, 2025
BUDA — The Buda Fire Department’s (BFD) main station, located off of FM 2770, was slated to be completed in October 2023, yet more than a year later, ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.