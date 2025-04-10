Hays County Sheriff’s Office makes narcotics arrest in Driftwood

DRIFTWOOD — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office Repeat Offender Program (ROP) Unit launched a narcotics investigation targeting Raymond Hartoin, 37, of Wimberley and Driftwood in April 2025, according to a news release.

The ROP Unit, assisted by the HCSO Drone Unit, Interdiction Unit and patrol deputies, executed an arrest warrant and a narcotics search warrant at a resident on Brownson Lane in Driftwood April 8. According to the news release, significant quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, THC, marijuana and U.S. currency were seized. Additionally, multiple firearms and ammunition were confiscated, including two stolen firearms — one that was reported out of Hays County and one from Georgetown.

Hartoin was booked into the Hays County Jail on an unrelated warrant, said the news release, along with ten counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm. His bonds are set at $254,000.

This is an ongoing investigation. Community members with additional information are encouraged to contact HCSO at 512-393-7800 or submit tips anonymously through Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS or online at www.P3tips.com.