PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ The Dripping Springs Tigers boys 4x400 meter team of Mikel Mendoza, Jackson Mills, Maddox Maher and Cooper Reid poses for a photo. The team finished in fourth place at the area track meet held April 9 at East View High School in Georgetown. They have advanced to the UIL Region IV track meet, to be held Friday, April 18, at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio. Field events start at 8 a.m.

Dripping Springs Tigers advance to UIL regional track meet in San Antonio