Dripping Springs Elite Real Estate Professionals donates more than 1K pounds of food to Helping Hands

DRIPPING SPRINGS — On April 15, Dripping Springs Elite Real Estate Professionals delivered more than 1,000 pounds of food and hands-on help to Helping Hands of Dripping Springs.

Dripping Springs Elite is a collective of independent, local brokers and agents with deep experience and in-depth knowledge of buying and selling in the Texas Hill Country, especially in Dripping Springs, according to a news release. In the weeks leading up to the donation event, DS Elite members rallied their neighborhoods, clients, friends and families to collect pantry items for the community-wide food drive.

On the day of the event, the team delivered:

517 pounds of high-need goods donated by H-E-B Dripping Springs

490 pounds collected by DS Elite members from the community

A total of 1,007 pounds of food was donated, which is enough to help serve approximately 200 families per week.

After the delivery, DS Elite members helped stock shelves and assembled 200 ready-to-go breakfast bags for local children. Each bag included items, like oatmeal packets, granola bars and fruit cups, an essential resource for families when school meal programs aren’t available over the summer.

“We’re honored to support Helping Hands and help ensure no family in Dripping Springs goes without,” said Kristen Rummel, Realty Austin and Compass agent and chair of Charitable Giving Committee for Dripping Springs Elite. “The generosity from our neighbors and our local H-E-B and the teamwork from our members is inspiring.”

The group also encouraged donations of diapers, including open packages, which Helping Hands re-bags by size to meet a critical and ongoing need.

This volunteer day is part of DS Elite’s 2025 Charitable Giving Campaign, which combines financial support with hands-on service throughout the year. Upcoming efforts will benefit Hometown Missions, Foster Village and PAWS of Central Texas.

To learn more or to follow future efforts, visit www.drippingspringselite.com or follow @drippingspringselite on social media.