Subscribe
Dripping Springs Elite Real Estate Professionals donates more than 1K pounds of food to Helping Hands
GRAPHIC BY BARTON PUBLICATIONS
Dripping Springs, News
Staff Report on April 23, 2025
Dripping Springs Elite Real Estate Professionals donates more than 1K pounds of food to Helping Hands

DRIPPING SPRINGS  — On April 15, Dripping Springs Elite Real Estate Professionals delivered more than 1,000 pounds of food and hands-on help to Helping Hands of Dripping Springs.

Dripping Springs Elite is a collective of independent, local brokers and agents with deep experience and in-depth knowledge of buying and selling in the Texas Hill Country, especially in Dripping Springs, according to a news release. In the weeks leading up to the donation event, DS Elite members rallied their neighborhoods, clients, friends and families to collect pantry items for the community-wide food drive.

On the day of the event, the team delivered:

517 pounds of high-need goods donated by H-E-B Dripping Springs

490 pounds collected by DS Elite members from the community

A total of 1,007 pounds of food was donated, which is enough to help serve approximately 200 families per week.

After the delivery, DS Elite members helped stock shelves and assembled 200 ready-to-go breakfast bags for local children. Each bag included items, like oatmeal packets, granola bars and fruit cups, an essential resource for families when school meal programs aren’t available over the summer.

“We’re honored to support Helping Hands and help ensure no family in Dripping Springs goes without,” said Kristen Rummel, Realty Austin and Compass agent and chair of Charitable Giving Committee for Dripping Springs Elite. “The generosity from our neighbors and our local H-E-B and the teamwork from our members is inspiring.”

The group also encouraged donations of diapers, including open packages, which Helping Hands re-bags by size to meet a critical and ongoing need.

This volunteer day is part of DS Elite’s 2025 Charitable Giving Campaign, which combines financial support with hands-on service throughout the year. Upcoming efforts will benefit Hometown Missions, Foster Village and PAWS of Central Texas.

To learn more or to follow future efforts, visit www.drippingspringselite.com or follow @drippingspringselite on social media.

The Philomena welcomes furry resident
Community, News
The Philomena welcomes furry resident
KYLE — The Philomena, an assisted living and memory care facility in Kyle, has a new resident: a 7-year-old shih tzu named Chewy. On Jan. 31, Chewy wa...
April 23, 2025
Most Read
Car crashes into Koy restaurant
Breaking News, Kyle, Main, ...
Car crashes into Koy restaurant
By Brittany Kelley 
March 4, 2025
UPDATE: As of March 5, Koy Chinese & Sushi is back to normal operating hours and procedures, including taking dine-in, delivery and takeout orders. KY...
Widow of man killed in car accident shares story
Kyle, Main, News
Widow of man killed in car accident shares story
By Mikey Brown 
February 26, 2025
KYLE — On Thursday, June 6, 2024, 52-year-old Timothy Wray was involved in a three car accident on IH-35 in Kyle, which resulted in his death. Nearly ...
Hays CISD bus driver flees after collision
Kyle, Main, News
Hays CISD bus driver flees after collision
By Brittany Kelley 
March 5, 2025
KYLE — A Hays CISD school bus collided with a vehicle Jan. 13 and continued to drive away following the incident, according to the Hays County Sheriff...
Main Buda fire station construction halted
Buda, Community, Hays County, ...
Main Buda fire station construction halted
By Brittany Kelley 
March 12, 2025
BUDA — The Buda Fire Department’s (BFD) main station, located off of FM 2770, was slated to be completed in October 2023, yet more than a year later, ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.