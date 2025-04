PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD ATHLETICS From left, Morgan Riley, Emma Phillips, Tatum Green and Kenna Riley pose for a photo. They lead the Dripping Springs High School Lady Tigers softball team in stolen bases. The four players have 77 of the teams 119 stolen bases and account for 115 of the teams 235 runs this season or 48.9%.

Dripping Springs Lady Tigers softball runs into playoffs