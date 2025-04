Two little girls have their eye on the same egg during the 2025 Kyle Egg-Stravaganza. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER

A little boy sets just one more egg on the top of his overflowing bucket. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER

Pictured, Lily, Jack, Cole and Kate Gallagher pose for a group photo in front of one of the backdrops provided. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER

Children 3 years old and under, along with their guardians, wait impatiently for the hunt to begin. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER

One brother makes a silly face, while the other focuses on the Easter eggs scattered across the field. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER

