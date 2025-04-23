Pedernales Electric Cooperative seeking teacher spotlight award nominations

JOHNSON CITY — Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) is searching for teachers who go above and beyond to support their students in and out of the classroom, as the co-op is launching its spring round of Teacher Spotlight Awards to celebrate top-notch educators for their hard work and dedication.

“Teachers devote so much of themselves to lifting their students and bettering our communities,” said PEC Community Outreach Specialist Kevyn Packer. “It’s important to take a minute to say thanks and show our support for their time and commitment.”

PEC first launched its Teacher Spotlight Award in 2024 and has awarded 12 Central Texas Educators for their dedication. This round’s winners will be announced in May. Upon selecting this round’s recipients, PEC will surprise the teachers at their schools with a thank-you basket of supplies and materials for their classrooms.

“We’re proud to recognize our incredible teachers for their contributions and look forward to giving back a little something for all they’ve provided,” concluded Packer.

Community members who would like to nominate a teacher who works within the PEC service area can submit a formal nomination by April 25 through the co-op’s online form.

To nominate a teacher or to learn more about the program, visit mypec.com/teacher-spotlight.