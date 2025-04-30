Former Dripping Springs Middle School teacher sentenced to 60 years in prison for possession of child pornography

SAN MARCOS — Hays County District Judge Sherri K. Tibbe sentenced Kevin McLean, 33, to a total of 60 years in prison April 29; McLean entered a plea of “guilty” to six counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 10 years on each count. Judge Tibbe ordered that the sentences run consecutively, or stacked sentences.

McLean was a teacher at Dripping Springs Middle School when he was arrested in 2022. According to a Hays County news release, the child pornography was found through a search of McLean’s phone during an investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior toward students. His wife had called the police to report finding inappropriate communications with several female middle school students on his phone.

Law enforcement seized McLean’s phone and interviewed the students he had communicated with. Through the investigation, it was determined that McLean “had been grooming the female students by sending them nude photos of himself and trying to convince them to send him pictures,” the release stated. The investigation further revealed that McLean had sold or provided some students with alcohol and illegal narcotics, including THC vape pens and prescription drugs. No child pornography involving students from the middle school was located and there were no reports of sexual contact with a student, according to the release.

As previously reported by the News-Dispatch, McLean was first arrested and booked into Hays County Jail May 5, 2022, for sending inappropriate images through Snapchat to juvenile victims, as well as providing juveniles with nicotine and THC vapes. The reporting party was in Austin, and a report was filed with the Austin Police Department (APD). The Hays County Sheriff’s Office then coordinated efforts with APD and Dripping Springs ISD. McLean was released from jail May 14.

From the May 5, 2022, arrest, McLean was charged with: one charge of possession of a dangerous drug; three charges of distribution of controlled substance to a minor; and four charges of sale, distribution or display of harmful material to a minor.

Then, according to a previous reported by the News-Dispatch, McClean was booked again June 13, 2022, into Hays County Jail on 12 additional charges — one charge of online solicitation of a minor, one charge of improper relationship between educator/student and 10 charges of possession of child pornography.

Following the sentencing April 29, Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hansen, who prosecuted the case, said, “We hope this verdict provides healing and closure to the families whose lives were impacted by this defendant’s abuse of trust as an educator in our community.”

Hays County Criminal District Attorney Higgins added, “Students and their families should be able to trust that school is safe. We will hold anyone who violates that trust accountable.”