Kyle Ethics Commission finds no violation in complaint filed against mayor

KYLE — After listening to public comments, testimonies and questioning during a hearing held at the April 29 meeting, through a majority vote, the Kyle Ethics Commission found no violation of the city of Kyle Code of Ethics in relation to an ethics complaint filed by city council member Miguel Zuniga against Mayor Travis Mitchell.

Rules of Procedure

At the top of the meeting, prior to the hearing, the Ethics Commission unanimously approved edits to the Rules of Procedure that were initially amen...