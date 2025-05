Doxa Coffee Roasters held its grand opening May 3 for its new location at 1710 N. FM 1626 in Buda. J.T. Silvils opened up Doxa Coffee Roasters with his co-owner Nick Shock in 2022 and has since expanded its Austin location to Buda. According to its website, its goal is to make coffee with excellence. PHOTO BY BRITTANY KELLEY

Buda community celebrates Doxa Coffee Roasters