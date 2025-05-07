Dentists of Belterra hosts grand opening, cuts ribbon

AUSTIN — Dentists of Belterra and Orthodontics held a ribbon cutting and grand opening April 30 for its new facility in Austin. Located at 13341 W. US 290, Suite 1102, the practice aims to provide top-quality dental care to the community, according to a news release.

The clinic offers a comprehensive range of services, including routine check-ups and cleanings, emergency services, crowns, fillings, extractions, veneers and whitening treatments. Utilizing advanced technologies, such as digital x-rays and CEREC® CAD/CAM for single-visit crowns, Dentists of Belterra and Orthodontics ensures efficient and effective patient care.

The team, led by Dr. Neeharika Bhashyam, DDS, and operations manager Lorelei Newman, is committed to personalized, compassionate care, read the news release. They focus on maintaining and enhancing patients’ oral health, understanding its vital role in overall well-being.

To accommodate patients’ schedules, the clinic operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They accept most major insurance plans, including Aetna, Ameritas, Anthem Blue Cross, Cigna, Delta, Guardian, MetLife, United Health Care and UCCI.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.dentistsofbelterra.com or call 512-957-0079.